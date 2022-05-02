Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Raised to $174.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ENPH. TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim upgraded Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $237.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $161.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.95 and a beta of 1.27. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $108.88 and a 12-month high of $282.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.07.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.40. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 18,229 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total value of $2,725,053.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total value of $5,167,439.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,577 shares of company stock worth $43,780,910 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

