Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Insider Deanna D. Rodriguez Sells 256 Shares

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $30,776.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,643.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Entergy stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.04. 1,144,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,208. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.02). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 77.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Entergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Vertical Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

