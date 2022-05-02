EpiK Protocol (EPK) Price Down 29.1% This Week

EpiK Protocol (EPK) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar. EpiK Protocol has a total market cap of $5.20 million and approximately $870,576.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00038515 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,788.64 or 0.07210992 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000178 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00039132 BTC.

About EpiK Protocol

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

EpiK Protocol Coin Trading

