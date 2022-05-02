Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Epizyme’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.40). Epizyme reported earnings of ($0.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 2,459.33% and a negative net margin of 671.02%. The company had revenue of $11.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EPZM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Epizyme in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Epizyme from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Epizyme by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,366,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,416,000 after acquiring an additional 56,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Epizyme by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,040,000 after purchasing an additional 71,289 shares during the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC increased its holdings in Epizyme by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 3,972,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,296 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Epizyme by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,593,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,401,000 after purchasing an additional 582,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Epizyme by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EPZM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,648,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,553. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.34. Epizyme has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $9.86. The stock has a market cap of $112.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

