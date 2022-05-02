Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) Short Interest Up 31.9% in April

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the March 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $9.91. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,055. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88. Equity Distribution Acquisition has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

