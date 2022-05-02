Ergo (ERG) Market Cap Achieves $106.87 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. In the last week, Ergo has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $106.87 million and $1.57 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $3.34 or 0.00008618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,736.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,808.79 or 0.07251013 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.23 or 0.00256173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $283.19 or 0.00731065 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00014141 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.97 or 0.00542049 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00070428 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005300 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.02 or 0.00304679 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars.

