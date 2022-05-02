EtherGem Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $185.00 (EGEM)

EtherGem (EGEM) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. During the last week, EtherGem has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. EtherGem has a total market cap of $163,226.22 and approximately $185.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EtherGem coin can currently be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About EtherGem

EGEM is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

Buying and Selling EtherGem

