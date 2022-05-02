Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.46

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.46 and last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 5488 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

EB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eventbrite from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.67.

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 25.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,538,000 after buying an additional 425,937 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 204.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 24,972 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 30.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 388,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after buying an additional 91,253 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 40.2% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 30,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 9.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

