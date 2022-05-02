Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Evergy worth $16,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,166,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,674,000 after acquiring an additional 484,201 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Evergy during the third quarter worth approximately $24,206,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,468,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Evergy by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,625,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,535,000 after acquiring an additional 310,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,377,000 after acquiring an additional 300,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy stock opened at $67.85 on Monday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.46 and a 12-month high of $73.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.74.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.33 million. Evergy had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.79%.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

In other news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evergy Profile (Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.