Everipedia (IQ) Market Cap Achieves $97.45 Million

Everipedia (IQ) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 2nd. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. Everipedia has a total market cap of $97.45 million and $16.24 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00038575 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,823.72 or 0.07301855 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00038633 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,448,271 coins. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

