Evofem Biosciences (EVFM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Evofem Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Evofem Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Evofem Biosciences stock opened at $0.18 on Monday. Evofem Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.44.

EVFM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Evofem Biosciences from $0.53 to $0.57 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,921,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 53,595 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 737.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 260,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 229,026 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 5,822.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 130,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 441.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 37,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

