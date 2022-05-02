Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Position Reduced by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,011 shares during the period. Evolent Health comprises approximately 3.0% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of Evolent Health worth $10,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 4,813,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,220,000 after buying an additional 45,567 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,875,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,125,000 after buying an additional 175,957 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,316,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,813,000 after buying an additional 20,837 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 994,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,524,000 after buying an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVH traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.67. 28,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,766. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $34.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.43.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $248.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $39,004.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,326 shares of company stock valued at $861,218. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EVH shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

