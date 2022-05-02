Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Exelon posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,200%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Exelon.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.63 billion for the quarter. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.69%.

EXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $175,714.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,018,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,264.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 514,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,384,000 after acquiring an additional 80,484 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,354,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,996,000 after acquiring an additional 272,973 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 51,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Exelon by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,321,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,862,000 after buying an additional 32,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.71. 596,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,114,407. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.59. Exelon has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.59%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

