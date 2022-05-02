eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Jason Gesing Sells 7,000 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Jason Gesing sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,195,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,197,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Jason Gesing also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 10th, Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $1,178,000.00.
NASDAQ EXPI traded up $0.93 on Monday, hitting $14.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,406,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,851. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $55.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 3.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.58.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,092,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,988,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eXp World by 205.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 785,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,461,000 after acquiring an additional 528,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,397,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eXp World by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,146,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,632,000 after acquiring an additional 424,634 shares during the period. 54.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About eXp World (Get Rating)
eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on eXp World (EXPI)
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.