eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Jason Gesing Sells 7,000 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Jason Gesing sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,195,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,197,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jason Gesing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 10th, Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $1,178,000.00.

NASDAQ EXPI traded up $0.93 on Monday, hitting $14.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,406,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,851. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $55.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 3.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.58.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. eXp World had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 44.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,092,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,988,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eXp World by 205.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 785,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,461,000 after acquiring an additional 528,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,397,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eXp World by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,146,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,632,000 after acquiring an additional 424,634 shares during the period. 54.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About eXp World (Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

