Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,000 shares, a growth of 53.5% from the March 31st total of 153,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 57.6 days.

EXPGF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Experian to a “hold” rating and set a $3,146.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3,300.00 target price on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Experian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,482.00.

Get Experian alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXPGF traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $35.09. 7,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.75 and a 200-day moving average of $42.36. Experian has a twelve month low of $34.19 and a twelve month high of $49.60.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.