F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Cut to $216.00 by Analysts at Barclays

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $232.00 to $216.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $273.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F5 from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of F5 from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $228.15.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $167.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.05. F5 has a 52 week low of $166.81 and a 52 week high of $249.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.11.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.12. F5 had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $634.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.95, for a total transaction of $33,622.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $367,454.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,901 shares of company stock worth $2,592,514 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in F5 by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in F5 by 0.4% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,871 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in F5 by 0.7% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in F5 by 1.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in F5 by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,558 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

