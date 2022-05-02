Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.75

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 6957232 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.

FTCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Farfetch from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Farfetch from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Farfetch from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 3.16.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Farfetch had a net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 331.09%. The company had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($6.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 1,736.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

