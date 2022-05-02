Fear NFTs Price Reaches $1.27 on Exchanges (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (FEAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. In the last week, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Fear NFTs has a total market cap of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fear NFTs coin can now be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00039848 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,831.62 or 0.07331708 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000185 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00042489 BTC.

About Fear NFTs

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear NFTs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fear NFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

