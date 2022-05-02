Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

FSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Federal Signal from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Federal Signal by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,069,000 after purchasing an additional 405,563 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,025,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $87,780,000 after buying an additional 91,634 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Federal Signal by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,830,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,329,000 after buying an additional 89,942 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Federal Signal by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,765,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,501,000 after acquiring an additional 75,758 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,486,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSS opened at $34.03 on Monday. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $32.02 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

