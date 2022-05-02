FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,803 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,662 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 147,745 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,297 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 32,101 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $2.92 on Monday, hitting $195.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,458. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $196.15 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.43 and a 200-day moving average of $233.99.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

