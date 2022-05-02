FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,941 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5,753.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $165,576,000 after purchasing an additional 742,154 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after acquiring an additional 583,900 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in FedEx by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,148,723 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $295,463,000 after acquiring an additional 323,340 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in FedEx by 17.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after acquiring an additional 281,250 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX opened at $198.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.99. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $196.15 and a 1-year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.55.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

