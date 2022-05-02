Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 99.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,300 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.14% of Fidelity National Financial worth $21,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 29,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 22,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FNF. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $371,974.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,342.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.68. The stock had a trading volume of 13,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,511. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.37. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.95.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 15.48%. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.