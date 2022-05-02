Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 1,820 Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.32% of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSD. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 61,699 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 28,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 274,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $7.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.51. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $9.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.