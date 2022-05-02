Fiera Capital Corp Buys Shares of 16,721 Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,721 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Relx by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Relx by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Relx by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Relx by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Relx by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Relx alerts:

RELX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Relx from GBX 2,600 ($33.14) to GBX 2,650 ($33.78) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Relx in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Relx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,804.67.

Shares of Relx stock opened at $29.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.44 and its 200-day moving average is $30.87. Relx Plc has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47.

Relx Profile (Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.