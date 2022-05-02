Fiera Capital Corp Increases Stock Holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,111,000 after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 24.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 778,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,647,000 after buying an additional 150,969 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 778,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 587,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 487,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after buying an additional 45,642 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ISD opened at $13.93 on Monday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

