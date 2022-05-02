Fiera Capital Corp Sells 1,013 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.8% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 15,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 102.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $606.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $688.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $670.18. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $519.32 and a 52 week high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.31). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 61,766.83% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $720.25.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

