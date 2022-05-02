Filecash Price Up 2.2% Over Last Week (FIC)

Filecash (FIC) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One Filecash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecash has a total market cap of $297,826.07 and approximately $107,009.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Filecash has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00038468 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,791.87 or 0.07228629 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000182 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00040047 BTC.

Filecash Profile

Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash . Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Filecash Coin Trading

