Financial Analysis: InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF) vs. Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF)

InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF – Get Rating) and Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get InterPrivate III Financial Partners alerts:

62.9% of InterPrivate III Financial Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of Jefferies Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of Jefferies Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares InterPrivate III Financial Partners and Jefferies Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterPrivate III Financial Partners N/A -56.23% -0.43% Jefferies Financial Group 19.09% 14.13% 2.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for InterPrivate III Financial Partners and Jefferies Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterPrivate III Financial Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Jefferies Financial Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

Jefferies Financial Group has a consensus price target of $43.25, suggesting a potential upside of 40.60%. Given Jefferies Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jefferies Financial Group is more favorable than InterPrivate III Financial Partners.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InterPrivate III Financial Partners and Jefferies Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterPrivate III Financial Partners N/A N/A -$1.11 million N/A N/A Jefferies Financial Group $8.19 billion 0.90 $1.67 billion $5.23 5.88

Jefferies Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than InterPrivate III Financial Partners.

Summary

Jefferies Financial Group beats InterPrivate III Financial Partners on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InterPrivate III Financial Partners (Get Rating)

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the businesses in the financial services industry primarily in technology enabled companies. The company was formerly known as InterPrivate II Financial Holdings Corp. and changed its name to InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. in January 6, 2021. InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Jefferies Financial Group (Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending. In addition, the company offers financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; equities research and finance; and wealth management services. Further, it provides clients with sales and trading of investment grade corporate bonds, U.S. and European government and agency securities, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, leveraged loans, consumer loans, high yield and distressed securities, emerging markets debt, interest rate, and credit derivative products, as well as foreign exchange trade execution and securitization; and manages, invests in, and provides services to a diverse group of alternative asset management platforms across a spectrum of investment strategies and asset classes. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate III Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate III Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.