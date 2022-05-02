FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:FINW traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.37. 37,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,841. FinWise Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FinWise Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FinWise Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FINW Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 464,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,400,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 3.79% of FinWise Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FinWise Bancorp Company Profile

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

