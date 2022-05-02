First Northwest Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:FNWB)

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

First Northwest Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 102.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. First Northwest Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 11.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ:FNWB traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.10. The company had a trading volume of 19,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,645. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $23.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.90.

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 8.24%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 221,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 83,770 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 14,739 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FNWB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut First Northwest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded First Northwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

