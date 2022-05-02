First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) PT Lowered to C$42.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of First Quantum Minerals to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.25.

Shares of FQVLF opened at $28.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $37.76.

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0039 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 0.64%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

