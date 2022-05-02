First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Lifted to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has C$44.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FM. Scotiabank upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James set a C$50.00 price objective on First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised First Quantum Minerals to a buy rating and set a C$50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$40.24.

FM stock opened at C$36.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.53. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$20.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of C$25.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.95.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.54 billion. Equities analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.1500001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 0.52%.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Director G. Clive Newall sold 2,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total value of C$108,417.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,193,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$93,222,092.50. Also, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 81,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.64, for a total value of C$3,152,328.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,872,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$226,922,094. Insiders sold 292,201 shares of company stock valued at $11,371,329 over the last three months.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

