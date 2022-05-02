First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 17,283 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,283 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Constellation Brands worth $98,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ stock opened at $246.09 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.61 and a 200 day moving average of $232.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -516.67%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.78.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,270.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,035 shares of company stock worth $5,489,358 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

