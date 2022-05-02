First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,674 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Lululemon Athletica worth $67,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on LULU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $428.00 to $423.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $444.69.

LULU opened at $353.86 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $278.00 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $340.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.23.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.