First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,462 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,898 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $29,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $257.88 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $238.62 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.03%.

NSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.44.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

