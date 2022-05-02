First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 64,356 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,976,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,356 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $86,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FITB. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 193,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 21,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 248,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FITB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.46.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 124,745 shares of company stock worth $5,671,555 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $37.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $50.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.54. The firm has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

