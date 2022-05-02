First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,086 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $28,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 52,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,068,000 after buying an additional 23,415 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 130,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,626,000 after buying an additional 62,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ODFL. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.89.

ODFL opened at $280.12 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.56 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.23. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.19. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.26%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

