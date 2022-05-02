First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $104.82 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,035,239 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 92,479 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $104,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Intel by 3.7% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 14,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $43.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $58.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $178.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.