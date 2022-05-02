First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $118.55 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,528 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of American Tower worth $118,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 213,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in American Tower by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 34,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in American Tower by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 102,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT opened at $241.02 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $109.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.20.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.89%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.29.

American Tower Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.