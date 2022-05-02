First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $20.41 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 22,261 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $20,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 64.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BDX. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.25.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $247.19 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.95.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

