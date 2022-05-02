First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $21.77 Million Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 181,423 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $21,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Allegion by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,822,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Allegion by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 14,772 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.40.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $114.24 on Monday. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $105.06 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.83 and its 200-day moving average is $122.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The business had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

