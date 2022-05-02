First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $24.71 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.16% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $24,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,884,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 63,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,697,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 377,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77,906.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 717,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,428,000 after purchasing an additional 716,739 shares in the last quarter.

IWP stock opened at $89.19 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $88.97 and a twelve month high of $123.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.55.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

