First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $26.46 Million Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 919,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,641 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $26,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAVE. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter.

PAVE opened at $26.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day moving average of $27.60. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

