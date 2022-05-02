First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,481,186 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602,881 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $109,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 27,575 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $5,359,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 276,817 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,194,000 after buying an additional 144,105 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 45,377 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 319.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 283,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after acquiring an additional 215,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Benchmark cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.68.

DVN stock opened at $58.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.34. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $65.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.79.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 95.92%.

In related news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $1,912,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 765,202 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $254,587.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 284,806 shares in the company, valued at $17,501,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,251 shares of company stock worth $9,827,922. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

