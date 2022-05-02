First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $89,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6,719.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,025,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,992,000 after buying an additional 1,995,800 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,410,000 after buying an additional 1,502,363 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,509.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,054,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,637,000 after buying an additional 988,944 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,123.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,399,000 after buying an additional 967,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 10.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,196,000 after purchasing an additional 953,521 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $292.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $181.19 and a 12-month high of $314.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $281.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.33. The company has a market cap of $278.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 102.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total value of $62,436,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.56.

Eli Lilly and Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.