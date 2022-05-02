First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 5,677 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $80,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,315,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,699,000 after acquiring an additional 181,514 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 175.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,120,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,602,000 after buying an additional 713,532 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 739,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,787,000 after buying an additional 99,843 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,725,000 after buying an additional 49,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 449,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,847,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $367.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $394.75 and its 200 day moving average is $421.28. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $350.99 and a 52 week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

