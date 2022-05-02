First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 163.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,106 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,209 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $19,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 20.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 8.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $288.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.15. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $194.51 and a one year high of $371.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.30.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $963.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Fortinet from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.67.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total transaction of $730,909.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total value of $1,128,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,838 shares of company stock worth $3,386,127 over the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.