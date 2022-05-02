First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,382,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 169,898 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $71,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,342,807 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.93.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $46.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.17 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $195.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

