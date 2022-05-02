First Republic Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,279 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 53,349 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Illumina worth $30,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $328,613,000. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,801,023,000 after purchasing an additional 705,288 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Illumina by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 643,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $260,969,000 after purchasing an additional 472,700 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,554,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth $172,030,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ILMN opened at $296.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.74, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.75. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.60 and a 1 year high of $526.00.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $430.10.

In other Illumina news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,697.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total transaction of $867,161.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,830 shares of company stock worth $1,709,023 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

