First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
FSWA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.89. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.57. First Sound Bank has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $7.00.
About First Sound Bank
